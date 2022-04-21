The city of Killeen tentatively approved a series of amendments to the Fiscal Year 2022 budget during a Tuesday workshop. According to the Executive Director of Finance Jonathan Locke, the increase in gas prices have required a nearly 25% increase in fuel budgets across the general fund, solid waste fund and water and sewer funds for a total increase of $549,558 from an original allocation of $2 million. Additionally, gas and propane utilities have been allocated an additional $34,175.
The city also recognized $82,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding that has been allocated towards downtown events, as well as another $82,000 received from the NRP Group for Conder Park. $350,000 have been allocated towards youth programs from the NRP Group.
The replacement of police vehicles have been allocated $825,000, and $56,634 in old water and sewer bonds have been closed out.
Several grants have been approved, including two from the 2018 and 2021 Justice Assistance Grant programs, which have provided $18,850 and $77,053 respectively. Federal coronavirus grants to the arts have provided $174,843, and the Highway Safety Improvement Program granted $322,700 for the construction of a traffic signal at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Little Nolan Road. Skylark Field received a $20,000 grant match.
Finally, the city approved $101,000 in improvements to utility collections and the Killeen Community and Conference Center, as well as $268,466 in fire department deployments and $13,700 in emergency siren maintenance.
In total, Killeen approved approximately $1.8 million in extra funding, which Locke said would be covered by an approximate $10 million surplus in sales tax revenue. Any unused funds will be allocated to the city’s capital improvement projects.
