Killeen arts funding to get a second chance

With the future of arts funding in question, the Killeen City Council will consider another funding amount at its Sept. 8 meeting.
By unanimous vote, the council will bring back the issue at Tuesday’s meeting with the possibility of an $85,000 allocation from the city’s general fund/fund balance.
According to the proposed city budget for Fiscal Year 2021, grant funding for the arts programs, via the Killeen Arts Commission, is set for $0. Last year, the arts budget for the city was $268,295, plus $100 in KAC administrative expenses.
City of Killeen spokesperson Hilary Shine said the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for less revenue in the hotel occupancy fund, from which comes city funding for arts.
According to the most current information provided by the city, there is currently $1,781,429 in the HOT fund.
“No funding is included in the 2021 budget due to the negative financial impacts of COVID-19 on the fund,” Shine said by email earlier Tuesday, noting a $483,891 shortfall in revenue from the HOT fund. “To make up that difference, the fund must use its reserve funds (fund balance), which drops it to just 9% (our financial policy says fund balances should be between 18 and 22%.”
Jami Salter, executive director of the Vive Les Arts Theatre, which receives funding from KAC, got a round of applause at both the start and the end of her comments to the council at the Tuesday workshop.
“We have a new interest in the theater from the community,” Salter told the council, adding that income they raise helps bring tourism and tax revenue to the community.
Salter also noted that, although COVID-19 had shut them down, Mayor Jose Segarra allowed the theater to continue running, for which she expressed her appreciation.
Salter was one of eight to 10 members of VLA who attened the workshop, many wearing green, in support of VLA.
“Hear, hear,” Salter received from supporters as she finished her comments. Segarra joked that applause is not permitted from the audience, but it would be OK because they are entertainers.
Council member Steve Harris spoke on behalf of coming up with an alternate funding arrangement.
“I do think the arts are very important,” Harris said, noting that movies and plays can provide a sense of “normalcy” during the pandemic. “Even during COVID times, they’ve been producing.”
Having been in operation for about 40 years, Vive Les Arts currently offers six main stage shows and three or four children’s shows a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.