The city could be facing at least $40 million in additional road repairs necessitated by the recent harsh winter weather, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
The $40 million is on top of around $120 million in needed road repairs the city has talked about in the past.
Cagle provided this information after he was asked questions about the roads by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown.
“It’s not just isolated potholes; it’s whole sections of asphalt,” Cagle said. “We’re gonna go out and do the best we can, but it’s whole sections. It’s gonna take a lot of money and a lot of time. This is not going to be fixed overnight. It’s definitely not a month-or-two fix. It’s going to take some time,” Cagle said.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Jose Segarra said that city councils have kicked the can down the road on fixing roads and the cost of roads has only increased. The city and council need to figure out how to get the resources to the city for roads, Segarra said.
Councilman Rick Williams said, “It is time we pull the Band-Aid off the sore and tell residents that we have to come to you to get the money to fix the streets.”
During those comments, Brown called a point of order, saying that planning and budgets for the roads were not on the agenda, and that was honored by the mayor.
In addition to the road discussion, Cagle provided some additional information on the city’s water situation during the recent winter weather, after the city has received many questions on the issue.
Cagle repeated an earlier statement that Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, the city’s water supplier, lost power during the storm and was not able to provide water to the city at the same rate as normal.
“Once the power came back on, they started producing as much water as they could. They send it to us and we fill the towers, but water was going out as fast or faster than we could fill them,” Cagle said.
He said tank levels got low and that is why residents lost water and pressure and a boil-water notice was necessary for the city.
Cagle also addressed the cleaning of the elevated water tanks, saying that the city followed and met all Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements and that there was no logical or necessary reason for the city to hyper-chlorinate the tanks.
“While we were not required to sanitize the tanks, if it would have been helpful, we would have, but there was no reasonable, or logical reason to do so and delay the boil water lift two or three days,” Cagle said.
Also Tuesday, Cagle provided an update to the council about COVID-19 within the city and Bell County.
Cagle said Bell County was around the 15th in the state for the number of COVID cases, but now the county is around 42nd.
There are currently 234 active cases in the city of Killeen, he said. Six city employees are currently quarantined, one positive case, four possible contacts and one person awaiting results.
Cagle also addressed Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of an executive order Tuesday, to go into effect March 10, that lifts the statewide mask mandate and allows Texas businesses to fully open.
“We will be looking at our other facilities and have some recommendations very soon,” Cagle said.
The city has also recently decided to stop providing free COVID testing, which it had been doing regularly at the Special Events Center.
“We have stopped doing testing because a lot of places are testing now and we are focused on getting people the vaccine,” Cagle said.
He also said that one of the reasons Abbott is lifting restrictions now is because the number of COVID hospitalizations in the state has been declining since around Jan. 11.
There will be more on the current status of Killeen roads and more opinions from the city council in Sunday’s Herald.
