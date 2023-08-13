Police officers in the Killeen Police Department will receive a bump in pay if the proposed 2024 city budget is approved without amendments to the pay structure. However, nearby Temple is also looking to increase its police officer pay, and at a much higher rate.
According to the city of Killeen’s proposed 2024 budget, police officers in Killeen who are working their first year on the force would be paid $32.21 an hour, a 7% increase from the 2023 budget, in which they received $30.10 per hour.
That increase in pay comes to $66,997.63 a year, according to KPD Chief Pedro Lopez.
This doesn’t include incentives, which include a KPD hiring bonus of $15,000, pay for education and TCOLE certification pay.
But Temple police are expected to make approximately $72,000 if their city’s 2024 proposed budget is approved without changes.
However, Lopez said salary is not the only thing prospective police officers consider when looking for employment.
“It’s important to consider that salary is just one factor that may influence a police officer’s decision to work in a particular city,” Lopez said via email. “Other factors such as job benefits, department-purchased weapons and equipment, cost of living, community support, quality of life, career advancement opportunities, and the overall work environment also play a significant role in our recruiting and retention efforts. It’s possible that while salary is a consideration, other factors might offset any differences in pay.
“The City of Killeen offers our police officers a competitive total compensation package that competes with similar-sized agencies in the area,” he continued.
City Manager Kent Cagle said Thursday that there was competition among all the cities for new police officers.
“It’s not just Killeen,” he said. “And every single — just about — city in the country is having trouble filling vacant police officer positions. So we were as aggressive as we could be in this budget. I would like to have been more aggressive, but this was the largest increase that we could find in any type of recent history.”
Killeen’s 2024 proposed budget includes a 7% increase in Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) for all civil service employees, which includes police and firefighters, and a 6% increase for classified employees.
Cagle said a perception exists in Killeen that there is not much of a police presence.
“If you walk outside and don’t see a police officer, you think ‘where are the police?’ You look at the numbers, it’s not possible to have officers on every street corner,” he said. “I can tell you this, when I first got here, I’m driving every street in town, learning the city. And so I’m driving slow, looking around and I can’t count the number of times before long I had a police officer following me ... maybe looking suspicious. It happened to me many, many times.”
Copperas Cove
Meanwhile, in Copperas Cove, police officers are paid $27.16 an hour in the first year, or approximately $56,493 a year.
“We’re also hoping to budget for a market adjustment in (fiscal year 2024-2025) following a market study being complete during (Fiscal Year 2023-2024),” Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson said in an email.
Wilson appeared to echo Cagle’s sentiments and said that it isn’t just cities like Killeen and Temple that are competing for new police officers.
“It’s been difficult for almost all municipal, county, state, and federal agencies to recruit and retain officers with all these agencies being in direct competition with each other,” the Cove police chief said.
“Cities our size have (been) and will always be in competition with bigger agencies, but this is an industry-wide issue for all law enforcement agencies, regardless of size,” Wilson said. “ A competitive starting salary is obviously beneficial, but the bigger concern right now is the lack of people who want to be police officers. Recruiting pools for all agencies have shrunk immensely in the past decade, making it much more difficult to fill positions.”
Fill the ranks
Police officer shortages are a nationwide problem. In the Texas Legislature, a bill was introduced in May that would allow legal permanent residents to serve as police officers in an attempt to help fill the ranks of police officers in the state.
The bill died in the last session.
But Temple, which is actively seeking to fill 40 positions in the police department over the course of the next six years, would increase its police officer salary for the first year from $63,258 to more than $72,000 if their 2024 proposed budget is approved as is.
This outstrips Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights by a significant amount.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said last month, according to FME News Service, that the Temple Police Department currently has 22 open positions.
“We want to fill these vacancies with quality personnel before we create new jobs,” Myers said.
Myers said part of the reason her city wants to hire more officers is to cut down on how many hours the individual officers work.
“If approved, this plan will increase the number of officers on patrol and significantly cut response times,” Myers said. “Currently, Temple Police work 12-hour shifts. They get tired. The 10-hour shifts will help police stay at their best and brightest. Police have to make split-second decisions — this requires them to be at their best all the time. Twelve hours is too long.”
Instead, Temple officers will be switching to a 10-hour shift.
The business plan for the Temple Police Department also includes a $5,500 sign-on bonus spread out through their probationary period and $7,500 for out-of-state officers and $15,000 for police who were certified in Texas.
In addition to the pay increases for Temple police officers, part of the city’s business plan includes a $65 million capital project that will expand the city’s existing Public Safety Training Center located near the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple.
According to FME News Service, the training facility will include a 10-lane indoor shooting range, a classroom space and a simulation shooting house for training purposes and scenarios.
Other competing cities in the immediate vicinity of Killeen vary between paying more or less for their police officers.
Harker Heights police officers are paid more than their Killeen counterparts, making approximately $63,835 annually. If the 2024 budget is approved unchanged, that will go up by 3% with the COLA, for an annual salary of approximately $65,750.
Belton police officers make $28.68 hourly or approximately $59,670 annually, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Nolanville police officers currently make between $22 per hour and $26.50. The city secretary said they were supposed to have a COLA increase in October, but didn’t have any information yet on how much that would be.
