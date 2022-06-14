The Recreation Services Department of Killeen will hold its quarterly town hall on June 22 at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Hear what we have going on straight from staff. This engagement opportunity is designed for the citizens to speak to staff and for staff to hear what our citizens want,” a public notice for the event reads.
For more information call 254-501-6390 or kpr@killeentexas.gov.
