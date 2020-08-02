Although the final decision has not been made, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra thinks the tax rate for the city for Fiscal year 2020-21 will be lowered about 3 cents.
“I think that’s a good thing,” he said by telephone on Sunday. “Eventually it will be lowered by at least three cents.”
The council is set to discuss this and other issues, including a new senior center, at its meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College Street.
“I look forward to the discussion on all of these items and it will be up to the council which way we go on them,” Segarra said in a statement. “I am very much looking forward to the presentation on the construction plans for our senior center and the feedback we got from the three citizens workshops that the staff held for the public.”
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King indicated her support for the proposed rate.
“The city manager and city staff has done an excellent job on preparing the budget,” Nash-King said by email on Sunday. “Mr. Cagle has presented a balanced budget with a decrease in the tax rate at 73.30.”
With respect for the citizen language and disrespect concern, which stemmed from an incident at the council’s July 21 meeting, Nash-King believes council members set the tone for the council meetings.
“The city council members and residents must behave in a professional manner while attending the council meeting,” she said. “We the council must lead by example and focus on the agenda items and not the person addressing the council.”
Nash-King also fully supports city funding for the senior center project.
“The senior population is growing in our city and there is truly a need for a new facility,” she said.
An attempt to obtain specific comment from other council members was unsuccessful.
