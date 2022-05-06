HARKER HEIGHTS — The Our Community Salutes-Central Texas Chapter held an enlistee ceremony Thursday at the Harker Heights Library Activities Center to honor graduating high school seniors who plan to enlist into the military immediately after high school graduation.
According to a list provided to the Herald, the OSC-Central Texas Chapter is honoring more than 75 students prior to high school graduations from the following school districts: Belton, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Temple, Waco, Lampasas, Salado, China Springs, Brownwood, Lorena, Mart, West, Whitney, Rosebud-Lott, Cameron, San Saba, Moody and Jonesboro.
More than 50 students gathered for the ceremony at the Activities Center on Thursday.
According to Jean Shine, president of the OSC-Central Texas Board, the enlistees who were unable to attend the event in Harker Heights will be honored at celebrations in their home districts.
Retired Maj. Gen. Ken Cox served as the emcee for the event and introduced elected representatives who presented certificates to the students.
Three Killeen ISD educators: Tanika Flowers of Pathways Learning Center, Christina Willis of Killeen High and Jamay Michael of Harker Heights High, received the prestigious General Colin L. Powell Service Award for exceptional service to students, their school and a grateful community.
