A popular Killeen diner that closed down earlier this year is making plans to reopen, according the restaurant’s owner.
“After renovations are complete, I plan to reopen with a brighter look and a few new menu items,” Seoung Lim, owner of the Hallmark Restaurant, said Monday.
Construction equipment and workers were seen at the restaurant on East Central Texas Expressway Sunday and a follow up call to Lim confirmed that he has hired workers to complete some badly needed repairs and restoration.
“The building was so old,” Lim said. “There is a lot to be done, but it’s hard to find help to complete the work.”
Lim confirmed that he has a crew that works on weekends only, but is looking forward to opening in about two months. Some of his plans include replacing ceiling tile, flooring, walls and some electrical work.
“It all takes time, but I am looking forward to seeing my customers again,” Lim said.
Most of the restaurant staff were offered positions at Lim’s other establishments in June when Hallmark closed suddenly.
Lim, who also owns Kogibowl and the newly opened Maru Korean & Japanese Restaurant, said in June he made the difficult decision to close after more than a year of battling economic impacts of the global pandemic and inflation.
In June, the Herald did a story on the closing of the iconic establishment and interviewed Lim about his decision.
Noting the community’s love of Hallmark, Lim said in June that he was mulling over whether to reopen the location as a new restaurant or as an improved version of the diner, with an updated menu, following planned renovations this summer.
“I know some local people miss it very much,” he said then. “I’m debating very heavily right now, I haven’t made any decisions yet. The Hallmark is very well known to this town. It’s kind of become a legend, so I’m not quite sure.”
Following Monday’s interview with Lim, it seems that the decision to renovate and reopen was a good one for him.
Lim hopes the reopening will be a good chance for customers to see the improvements and try out some new menu items. But, he assures them he will have many of the old favorites, too.
