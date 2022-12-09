Large crowds of people packed the Harker Heights Community Park Friday at 5;30 p.m, for the 16th annual Frost Fest.
The event, which ran from 5:30 to 8 p.m., featured, photos with Santa, a holiday farmer’s market, vendors, Santa’s workshop and more.
The event will continue on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. under the name Howdy Holiday, also at Community Park.
