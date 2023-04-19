HARKER HEIGHTS — Marivel Reyes hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and the Harker Heights Lady Knights went on to beat Copperas Cove 9-6 on Tuesday.
The win clinched the No. 2 seed in 12-6A for the Lady Knights (19-7-1, 8-3 12-6A).
Cove (17-13-1, 5-6) would have clinched a playoff spot with a victory. The Lady Bulldawgs can get in Friday with a home win over Temple in the season finale or if Bryan loses at home to Harker Heights.
A Cove loss sets up the possibility of a three-way tie for the last two playoff spots. That is the only scenario where the Lady Dawgs could possibly be eliminated.
The Lady Dawgs nearly turned a double play that would have ended the sixth with the score still tied at 4. Laila LaCapra made a running catch in left field and threw to third base to try and double up Lewansi Luna-Guzman, who had strayed a little too far off the bag. But LaCapra's throw pulled the third baseman off the bag. Luna-Guzman was initially called out by the infield umpire, but the home plate ump overruled him.
The Knights pounced on the break. Reyes, the next batter, drilled a 2-1 pitch into right field off reliever Larisa Perez to score Luna-Guzman and Leilani Leon-Guerrero.
Perez replaced starter Lynsey Robison after Luna-Guzman and Leon-Guerrero opened the inning with a pair of infield hits.
Winning pitcher Nevaeh Brown capped Heights' five-run sixth with a two-run homer to center field.
Brown, who started the game in the circle but moved to first base for the top of the sixth inning when Cove scored twice to tie the game, returned to pitch the seventh. The first three Lady Dawg batters greeted her with hard-hit balls for hits, including a two-run homer by Iliana Buitron. But Brown retired the next three to end the game.
Perez had the tying two-run single for Cove in the top of the sixth off reliever Gabrielle Simmons.
The Lady Knights never trailed. No. 9 hitter Brianna Warriner smashed a two-out liner past Cove right fielder Anissa Amaro to drive in the game's first run in the second inning.
Warriner tripled again in the fifth and scored on Paige Findley's perfectly executed bunt down the first-base line to give Heights a 4-1 lead.
Brown struck out 11 in six innings of work and allowed four earned runs on eight hits. She walked four.
Cove made two spectacular defensive plays. Center fielder Joleanna Hair robbed Alexa Taylor of extra bases with a running backhand snag in left-center that sent her sprawling to the turf at the start of the second inning. Third baseman Perez lunged to snare a lined shot off the bat of Brown leading off the fifth.
Ally King had three of Heights' 14 hits and scored twice. Reyes (2-for-4) doubled and scored in the third. Leon-Guerrero (2-for-3) also scored twice.
Meagan Hunt (2-for-5) doubled and scored twice for Cove. Amaro (2-for-3) also scored twice. Buitron and Perez had a pair of hits.
The Lady Dawgs left 10 runners on base — at least one in every inning and three in the fifth.
HARKER HEIGHTS 9, COPPERAS COVE 6
Copperas Cove 000 112 2 — 6 10 1
Harker Heights 012 105 x — 9 14 1
12-6A SOFTBALL
y-Waco Midway 12-0
x-Harker Heights 8-3
Copperas Cove 5-6
Bryan 4-7
Temple 4-7
Pflugerville Weiss 3-8
Hutto 3-8
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Harker Heights 9, Copperas Cove 6
- Hutto 8, Bryan 4
- Waco Midway 9, Pflugerville Weiss 0
- OFF: Temple
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Harker Heights at Bryan, 7 p.m.
- Hutto at Pflugerville Weiss, 7 p.m.
- Temple at Copperas Cove, 7 p.m.
- Waco Midway at Lake Belton, 6 p.m.
End of Regular Season
