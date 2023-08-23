The Harker Heights Police department will host “Coffee with a Cop” on Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Juicy Joy Deli and Coffee at 101 E. FM 2410 Road.
The officers who are attending will have information on recruiting, the upcoming Harker Heigths Citizens Police Academy, and the upcoming National Night Out events, according to a Facebook post by the department.
