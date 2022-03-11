The A-List Club got a treat on Tuesday evening when members were given a sneak peek at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s new Maker Space, a room that won’t officially open until Monday. The Maker Space is a joint effort between the library and the Harker Heights Activities Center.
Reference librarian Christina Link, who runs the program for teens and young adults with special needs, gave a quick tour of all the space will have to offer. Large cabinets lined one wall, and there were smaller cabinets and drawers, all of which were filled with craft supplies, art supplies, scrapbooking items, science supplies, board games, and more. There was also a sewing machine, a button maker, and even an electric piano for music lovers.
Once officially open, Link said hours of operation will primarily be in the afternoon to be available for the after-school set, though the space will be available for everyone to use. It is free and open to the community.
Austin Palumbo of Harker Heights found himself a coloring book full of Disney villains—his favorite—and he divided his attention between his coloring and Link’s tour.
Link said that the A-List Club will likely be meeting in the Maker Space from this point forward. “We’ve got everything we would need for anything we want to do,” she said. She mentioned, too, that other programs, such as Get Crafty and Fiber Frenzy will also likely be held in the space; next Tuesday evening’s adult science program will also be held in the new room, though the focus on this Tuesday evening was definitely A-List.
While arts and crafts can be beneficial for everyone, they have extra benefits for those with special needs. They can help improve motor skills and allow for creativity and emotional expression. Coloring and crafting can also help improve eye-hand coordination, and often fosters a sense of pride and accomplishment, boosting self-esteem, no matter the task.
Members of future A-List Club meetings can expect more crafting projects, something that seemed to please Palumbo, who enjoys using his hands to create crafts, saying he likes, “Anything!”
A-List Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the library beginning at 6 p.m.
