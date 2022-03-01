HARKER HEIGHTS — Carter BloodCare and Seton Medical Center are partnering for a blood drive with a bonus. Each donor will receive a free movie ticket. Carter’s mobile donation bus will be in the ambulance bay parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 850 West Central Texas Expressway on Friday.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Lucy Taylor at 254-680-6377. Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood.
“This saves time and can make the process go faster,” a CBC spokesperson said. “Most people can expect — from mini-health check and donation to refreshments afterward and making an appointment to give next time — about one hour from start to finish.”
It’s also a great time to share the gift of life by donating blood to help area patients. Three local lives can be saved with each blood donation, a positive act that gives donors an extra feel-good spring in their step. After all, saving Texans’ lives never goes out of season.
People with and without COVID-19 vaccinations are both eligible to donate blood.
Carter BloodCare staff and unvaccinated donors are required to wear masks at blood drives or donation centers, except when temperature is taken during screening or when eating and drinking after the donation. Vaccinated donors are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks. Carter BloodCare will comply with required mask mandates, as applicable.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit CarterBloodCare.org.
