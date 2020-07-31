A few weeks ago, I wrote about my boyfriend’s ever-increasing paranoia about COVID-19.
It began with an article he read about bats that live in caves in China and that carry more than 400 different strains of the coronavirus.
His laments were the same: “There are caves full of them in China!”
“They carry five hundred strains, and we’re going to catch them all!”
And he ended every discussion (and there were a lot of those) the same way: “We’re all going to die!”
I thought this would be the worst of it, but no. It turns out there is a lot to be paranoid about.
Just a couple of weeks ago, he read an article about a squirrel in Colorado that had tested positive for, of all things, bubonic plague.
“We’re going to wake up covered in pustules, and we’re all going to die!” he exclaimed.
Never mind that it’s now treatable. Billy is firmly convinced that the Black Plague is making a comeback and it’s targeting him.
I asked him if the plague and COVID are working in tandem. His answer was no; in fact, it’s COVID, plague and West Nile Virus (of which, as far as I can tell, there has only been one case in the state of Texas this year). “It’s a trifecta!”
What’s worse is that I recently found an article about “Bunny Ebola.” A strain of the Ebola virus has been found to be spreading across the Southwest via rabbit.
Strangely, though, this doesn’t seem to affect him as much as the bubonic squirrel. He’s still sure it’s a harbinger of doom, but doesn’t seem as concerned, possibly due to the fact that he doesn’t encounter rabbits in his daily life as frequently (or ever) as he does mosquitos or squirrels. It is, however, just more proof that we’re all going to die.
I’m keeping the news of the latest COVID cat under wraps; this is the first animal in the United Kingdom to test positive for the coronavirus, and if Billy heard about this one, he would positively flip.
It won’t matter that the cat is fine now, or that there is no evidence of it having passed the disease to its owners. Billy’s cat, Oliver, is sacred to him. If he hears about COVID cat, I’m absolutely positive that it will lead to ceaseless phone calls where he has me listening to Oliver’s breathing over the phone, asking me to help him to take Oliver’s temperature, or having me take the cat to the vet on a biweekly basis.
My cat, Miki, sneezes. Always has. With knowledge of COVID cat, Billy would assume the one symptom would mean certain COVID for all. (No, Miki is not a COVID cat, and no, we’re not all going to die.)
Yes, Billy’s paranoia is beginning to run away with him. It will certainly be interesting to see what else in the news catches his eye … and imagination.
Thank heavens I have a new package of Jaffa cakes to keep me sane.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
