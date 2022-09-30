The Harker Heights Police Department Community Services Division reported to the Herald on Wednesday that residents from 10 locations signed up to host National Night Out block parties on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Community Services Officer Crystal Thomas, said, “Because of the interest expressed by this many residents to host block parties, we will have to run two caravans this year.”
Both of the caravans will depart City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday according to Thomas.
The HHPD Traffic Division will determine the actual routing of the caravans for the National Night Out.
The list of the stops, as released by HHPD Chief Betiale Hawkins, includes:
208 West Cardinal (United Methodist Church)
521 East Veterans Memorial Blvd.
1100 Prospector Trail (Cedarbrook)
Mayor Spencer Smith and Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann will divide the responsibilities of reading and presenting proclamations at all 10 locations to thank the residents for hosting the block parties.
Dennis MacAfee, sergeant in charge of HHPD Community Services, said, “National Night Out serves two purposes: It brings the neighborhoods together as they spend time bonding with each other and it also gives them a chance to get to know us as their police department on a personal level.”
The Nolanville Police Department will host an event on Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Monarch Park, located at 100 Gold Star Avenue.
There will be food, family games, a scavenger hunt, music, face painting, a dunking booth and more.
