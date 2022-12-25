Central Texas College recently held its fall 2022 commencement ceremony at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

Of the more than 700 CTC graduates worldwide, nearly 200 participated in the local procession. The degrees conferred included 73 Associate of Applied Science, 77 Associate of Arts, 16 Associate of Science and 18 Certificates of Completion.

