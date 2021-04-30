The Killeen ISD Education Foundation celebrated with 55 graduating seniors in five high schools, distributing $68,400 in college scholarships. The recipients included 18 students from Harker Heights High School.
Foundation Director Joyce Hodson joined volunteers and administrators at each high school in surprise reveal ceremonies that ended April 21.
At the final stop, Harker Heights High School, Hodson explained to students and assembled staff members that the foundation secures donations in the community for the purpose of giving the funds away.
The organization also announced $7,400 in teacher grants for professional learning on April 23.
Harker Heights High School scholarship recipients gathered in the library for what they thought was a meeting, but counselors instead led them across a bridge where the special community guests awaited them.
“It means a lot to me,” said Harker Heights senior Kylie McKinzie. “I have applied for a lot of scholarships.”
The senior said she is laboring to help her parents pay for college since she has a younger sister who will be moving on soon and she wants to attend Baylor University. “I want to put myself through college, so this makes me happy.”
Shaun West, a Harker Heights senior headed to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, expressed similar gratitude, explaining that he wanted to do all he could to help his parents.
“It means a lot,” he said. “My parents help me and my sisters succeed and I want to make them proud of what I could do on my own.”
A Foundation scholar patrol visited Early College, Killeen, Ellison and Shoemaker high schools last Friday.
Scholarship winners from all five KISD high schools will be guests at the Scholars and Stars ceremony Thursday, May 20 at Leo Buckley Stadium, where they will meet their scholarship donors.
During the evening event next month, the Education Foundation will announce its largest scholarship awards and honor the top 10 graduating seniors from each high school and their chosen favorite teachers.
Scholarship recipients from Harker Heights High school include:
Madeline Baumann, Raphael Dela Cruz, Kosisochukwu Eneli, Skylie Flores, Stella Harris, Sarah Kennison, Gloria Kim, Caleb Kostencki, Brendon Lake, Elizabeth Lim, Joseph Low, Kylie McKinzie, Sydney Miller, Genesis Seibel, Zander Sullivan, Savannah Wadsworth, Shaun West and Jacob Zubaty.
For more information about the KISD Education Foundation, please go to: www.killeenisd.org/education_foundation
For full story and complete list of winners from all district high schools, see the April 25 edition of the Killeen Daily Herald.
