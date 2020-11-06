Robert Hall III, 21, lives in Killeen, works at Big Rob’s Catfish and Wings in Harker Heights and Central Texas.
What brought you the area?
I was born and raised in this area.
Tell me about your family.
I have four siblings. I am the baby and the only boy. My sisters’ names are Ashanti, Jsada, Kingston and Kayla. My parents are Martha Washington and Robert Hall.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Genghis Grill.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Ross.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the area; it is very spacious for how small it is. I like Dana Peak Park and the trails it has. You can get a nice workout out here in Dana Peak area and be one with nature. It is very relaxing.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don’t have anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more things for the young adults to do that don’t want to just go to the club. We need to bring something like Putt Putt back and other things to attract younger adults.
What community work do you do?
I help deliver food to the needy. I also help out others when I can.
What college did you attend?
I attended Iowa Lakes Community College. I graduated this past fall. I am taking a year off currently and plan to go back to school at a four-year university somewhere.
I have been looking at Georgia and Southeastern Florida at this time. I want to be Business major and minor in music.
What sport did you play while in college?
I was a wrestler in college.
What made you go into wrestling?
When I was 3 years old, I was hit by a pickup truck and I literally had died. My dad held me in his arms and prayed to God and I came back to life and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The doctor told my parents that I would not be able to walk or do any physical activity like the other kids. My parents told the doctor that they did not believe him. One year later I was walking. When I turned 10 years old, I played football and other sports. When I got to high school, I started wrestling and doing things that others could not achieve. My senior year at Shoemaker High School I made it to the state tournament and finished top eight in my division that year. Just before my senior year I was in a car wreck and I am forever grateful and blessed that even though the car was totaled I and the other person in the vehicle with me came out alive and OK. I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me I am grateful to be alive and that I got another chance to live.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Gone with the Wild,” while I was in college.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Avengers: Endgame.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a successful music coach once done with college. I want to deal with the business of being a musical coach and later on opening my own coaching business.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to never settle for less and to always put my best foot forward. I would definitely also tell my younger self to take school more seriously.
