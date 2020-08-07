Christiana Yebra graduated from Harker Heights High School only 11 years ago, in 2009. But she has already accomplished more than most people, taking her knowledge and experience and becoming a company CEO at the tender age of 28.
A child of a military family, Yebra moved to the area in 2003. Friend Kelsey Pribilski remembers, “We went to the same church, and I remember her being so funny! We went to Harker Heights High School together … and she has always been very, very smart.”
“When I landed in Harker Heights, everything really aligned,” Christiana said.
Yebra acquired a love of science while attending Harker Heights High School. She credits one Miss Elam, who taught biology, anatomy, and physiology, with fostering that love of science, something she would keep with her throughout the years.
“She made it fun and practical,” Yebra said.
After her high school graduation, Christiana moved to Houston, and attended her first year of college at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. From there she moved to Denton, attending the University of North Texas.
With that love of science and a desire to become a doctor, she said, “They had a program where you could apply early to medical school, and no other university that I applied to had that same offering.”
Though that program was discontinued before her senior year, Yebra graduated with degrees in biology and chemistry, with a minor in medical anthropology.
Taking a gap year in order to study for and take her MCATs and apply to medical schools, she said, “Right after graduation I accepted a job at an ER trauma center in Plano as a scribe, which was a good opportunity to have in the medical field.” It was this move that would set her on the course that would lead to her current success.
“I usually worked night shifts, and I met an ER physician who was working on a mobile app. He offered me the opportunity to join their team. (The app) ultimately became Uber for housecalls, on-demand urgent care for busy people like you and me,” she said. “We could visit you anywhere — anywhere you could pin, we could provide care where it was convenient and comfortable for you.”
The telemedicine app, named Mend, officially launched in March of 2015; by December of the same year, it was acquired for millions, a very quick turnaround and very lucrative for Yebra and her team.
She joined another startup in January of 2017, Reshape, an app that set about helping patients with obesity. (This was also acquired in short order, twice.)
Then in late 2018, she was contacted by Sean and Catherine Lowe (of “The Bachelor” fame), who were looking for someone to run their new dating company, Vouch.
“It has a focus on safety and social interaction,” Yebra said, and it addresses not only safety, but also authenticity.
“What Vouch provides for users is it invites people to ‘vouch’ for you, give testimonies for the users, (which) validates the information (the user has put on their profile) is correct and accurate,” she explained. This system not only enhances the safety of the user’s dating experience, it allows the company to live up to their motto, “Swipe with confidence.”
Yebra responds to each and every query personally, taking in feedback and using it to improve the company and user experience.
“Online dating is becoming more digital, (but) it doesn’t mean (that it should be) less personal,” she said.
Yerba’s care for her clientele has shown throughout the pandemic, as well.
“We’ve launched several new virtual ways for daters to connect including a virtual dating show, a business panel, and a virtual dating community to ask questions and get tips.
“We advise each of our daters to take their city’s precautions seriously and meet each other virtually first! We then advise on great ways to connect outside or at venues that allow for social distancing,” she said in a recent interview.
As for future plans, she said, “Moving forward, we’ll continue to listen to our daters and Vouchers about their needs and concerns around dating during difficult times. We are exploring new features/initiatives to keep daters safe including video chat, restaurant collaborations to fuel small businesses locally, and will officially launch our new NYC dating show early next month.”
“She wants to lift someone else up with her,” Pribilski said. “She really good at being a leader because she genuinely wants to help people, and to help them rise with her.
“She has always remained motivated, kind, and supportive of other people. That is something that has remained true through all the years that I’ve known her,” Pribilski concluded.
Yebra is also very passionate about all her charitable endeavors, something else that has never wavered through the years.
And throughout it all, Christiana still thinks of Miss Elam, and credits her former teacher with her current success.
“Without her encouragement of me pursuing the medical field,” she said, “I would not have pursued any of the same realm of things. It was a true butterfly effect.
“It’s all about building community,” Yebra said. “I learned (about community) from being part of a military family, how you’re only as strong as you choose to connect with others. (It’s) Community (that) developed what my path looked like.”
