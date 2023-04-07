A large crowd of family, fellow first responders and city leaders filled the training room at the headquarters of the Harker Heights Police Department on March 31 to witness a promotion ceremony led by HHPD Chief Betiale Hawkins.
The three officers promoted were Dennis McAfee, from sergeant to lieutenant; Russell Dunagan, from officer to sergeant; and Kelly Metress, from officer to sergeant.
Hawkins said, “The journey these three have taken has been a tough one. They’ve been required to face difficult physical, mental and competitive challenges to reach this point in their career. Those tasks included copious amounts of reading and writing and apply what they learned to prove they were worthy of these promotions.
Metress, who was born in Killeen, served as a city employee in the courts division in 2014 then made the decision in 2019 to become a police officer.
“We had our eye on him for quite some time,” Hawkins said. Metress has his mental health license and intermediate certificate as a police officer.
Dunagan was also a city employee and worked in the water department beginning in 2001. In 2005, he became a police officer and is a man with lots of experience as a K-9 officer, field training officer, TCLOSE instructor, Taser instructor, and he’s been on the SWAT Team for 17 years, according to Hawkins.
McAfee served in the military for 20 years before becoming a HHPD police officer where he eventually became the coordinator of the Community Services Division. He’s a certified instructor, mental peace officer, child safety seat technician, and a CRAZE instructor.
Hawkins said, “About six years ago, McAfee thought seriously about retiring but before the ink dried on his retirement documents, he decided he wanted to continue to serve the city as an officer.”
Hawkins told the crowd about a comment from City Manager David Mitchell that he often recalls. Mitchell was quoted as saying, “A promotion is just a means to serve more.”
“It means these three officers will take on responsibilities in which they will continue to support their wives, children and other relatives but will also expand their care and leadership to fellow officers throughout the HHPD ranks,” Hawkins said.
McAfee’s wife, Kim, pinned the new badge on her husband’s uniform along with Metress’ wife, Angelica, who also participated in the pinning ceremony. Dunagan selected his 10-year-old son, Gavin, to do his pinning.
Hawkins described the job responsibility changes for the three officers by saying, “McAfee will return to the patrol division and will be commanding a much larger number of officers.”
The new role for Metress and Dunagan is they will change shifts and become supervisors who will assist a lieutenant and be responsible for entire teams, according to Hawkins.
Hawkins said, “Their role will also change in that when you’re an officer your main responsibility is to take care of yourself.
“With this promotion comes the responsibility of supporting other officers and making sure they’re on the up-and-up and remaining in compliance.”
