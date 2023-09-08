My high school graduating class had its 50-year reunion last weekend.
I didn’t go.
First of all, my high school is almost 1,000 miles from Central Texas.
Also, I really don’t keep close tabs on too many people who were in my graduating class, so I can’t think there would be a whole lot to say to my fellow ’73 grads, once we got past the pleasantries.
Besides, my wife went to a high school about 40 miles from mine, and she doesn’t know anyone I went to school with — except for one couple we keep in touch with via Facebook.
Nevertheless, I was interested to see the photos that were posted from over the weekend.
I came to three main conclusions:
First, most of my classmates seemed to be having a good time.
Second, not too many of the folks I hung around with during my high school years made the reunion.
Third, most of the people in the photos looked, well — old.
Out of the 30 or so photos I saw, I could only recognize one or two people without zooming in tight on their name tags.
Most of the women had gray or colored hair, some had gained weight and most had plenty of lines and wrinkles.
The guys were either gray-haired, bald or both, and from the looks of things, very few of them had missed too many meals in the last five decades.
“Do I look that old?” I asked my wife, who has watched me age, up-close and personal, for the last 29 years.
“You look like you’re in your 60s, which you are,” she said.
Easy for her to say, since she still gets mistaken for 40-something, even though she’s only four years younger than I am.
Yes, 68 years old is just two years shy of 70, so why wouldn’t so many of my former classmates look old?
Still, it’s quite a reality check to see the kids you ate school lunch with and sat next to in class looking like candidates for a Medicare ad or a reverse mortgage TV commerical.
However, I had to admit that the people in the photos seemed genuinely happy to be together, and many had an air of assuredness about them that can only come with navigating 60-plus years of life and being OK with yourself.
No doubt, some had kids and grandkids to talk about, perhaps some even had great-grandkids. And more than a few were talking about their retirement, I’ll bet.
We’ve all come a long way from the bell bottom-wearing, long-haired teens we were back in the early ’70s.
It’s funny how we can look in the mirror, day after day, and not really notice the changes going on.
Now and then we’ll spot a new wrinkle or that neck wottle will seem more pronounced than it was the week before.
For some of us, our hair continues to beat a hasty retreat to the back of our heads. For the lucky ones, it just turns gray, and then perhaps a pleasant white.
But amazingly enough, even though the packaging continues to change on the outside, much of who we were in our 20s, 30s and 40s stays pretty much the same over the years. Tempered and toughened by experience, perhaps, but some of the personality traits and personal convictions we held back then back then still seem to shine through.
Maybe that’s what makes these reunions such a happy get-together.
No matter how much these former classmates’ faces and bodies may have morphed and settled over the years, the bonds of lifelong friendships continue to endure.
So, congratulations to my fellow graduates from the Class of 1973. I’m glad you had fun last weekend.
Here’s to all you have accomplished and achieved, the families you’ve started and nurtured, and all the joys you have experienced over the last five decades.
And here’s to all the friendships you’ve made — and kept — during that time.
That’s quite an impressive legacy, in anybody’s yearbook.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion of the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
