The Iron Maidens and Pitch Black have recorded their first album and thanks to a Austin producer, plans to have it available in August or September, according to their teacher and coach Spencer Riley from Harker Heights High School.
The two groups sing a cappella music—without instrument accompanyment—as part of a high school curriculum, and have earned a certain respect among the genre’s followers.
The Iron Maidens are an all female, 17 member ensemble. Pitch Black is a co-ed group made up of nine girls and five boys who sing without instruments in tenor, alto and soprano voices.
At the inaugural ACATEX A Cappella Competition in December 2021, both Pitch Black and Iron Maidens advanced to the finals among the top six ensembles at the competition. Students from both ensembles received Best Soloist awards, and Pitch Black members received Best Bass and Best Vocal Percussion awards. Pitch Black took grand prize as the first place winner.
Both groups have also competed at ICHSA (International Championship of High School A Cappella), including the ICHSA virtual competition, where Pitch Black and Iron Maidens each produced a music video in 2021.
Comprised of sophomores, juniors and seniors, these groups have talent and discipline not usually seen in high school students during the day to day activities of reading, writing and arithmetic.
“These kids are outstanding,” Wiley said. “They know what they want and they now know what it takes to achieve it.”
As talented as these kids are, the direction they receive from Wiley and Amber Moon, another gifted high school instructor, shows in the discipline and character of the students who participate.
Both teachers have been at the high school for the past four years. In that time, their teamwork has resulted in several creative music endeavors including unique music performances on campus and around the community.
Wiley and Moon developed an “alternative lesson plan” for this school year by suggesting to the students that, instead of competing, they could record their music and produce an album. The idea went over exceptionally well, according to Wiley.
Wiley and Moon helped students realize what was a dream to some could actually be done. But, hard work was involved. The instructors outlined their plan, emphasizing the steps and costs involved in such an undertaking. The kids made plans to hold fundraisers, selling popcorn and candy bars.
The teachers enlisted the help of Mel Daneke, a friend and music producer with Viridian Productions. Daneke set up a recording studio in Wiley’s office, complete with quilts for insulation and brought in equipment from her studio. Over a two-day period, Daneke laid down tracks with two students at a time. Each recording their part in the music to be blended in studio later.
“These kids are great,” Daneke said between sessions. “It is my pleasure to be able to help these students understand what happens in a recording studio.”
According to Wiley, the album should be available about the time school starts in August or maybe September.
The whole concept of alternating years between recording and competing is so new, Wiley wasn’t sure what next year would bring.
“We don’t really know what happens next,” Wiley said. “It (the plan) will give the serious music students a chance to see what a future in the music business could be like,” Spencer said.
The groups continue to perform at community events and will be featured May 19 during Jamalot! when the entire choral program will perform.
