I drew the short stick to write the Jan. 1, 2021, column for Community Voices. It’s an honor but also carries with it a certain amount of responsibility.
The fact is, my column is printed in the Harker Heights Herald and Cove Herald on the first Friday of each month of the year. Guess what! Today is Jan. 1, 2021!
What to write about in this inaugural column has been constantly on my mind throughout the month of December.
And the winner is: Combine an historical snapshot about COVID-19 with personal perspective, then tell everyone what you got for Christmas. What a brilliant idea, right? Read on and we’ll see how it goes.
In the news business, the past, present and future story of COVID-19 filled the last 365 days with non-stop coverage about this one issue. I’m not downplaying the significance because I’ve known friends who have lost family members to the coronavirus or who are dealing with the symptoms. I’m sad for those who have lost the battle with the disease.
I am thankful, however, that none of my immediate family has had to face the trauma. There has been, however, some of my extended family who have dealt with it and survived.
Because COVID-19 continues, it’s yet to be seen if 2021 will become a year unto itself.
Will there be anything else to talk about? It’s not as if there wasn’t a lot going on, even on the local level, but it seems the year 2020 sort of lost its identity. Wonder what the top news story will be next Jan. 1?
The most asked question by humanity is “When will this ever end?” That’s followed closely by “Is this the new normal?”
Throw in a presidential election, riots and destruction of property and life based on various beliefs and add those to the biggest question, “Will the vaccine work once we get it?”
It’s been a year like none other in history. This will be a new chapter in all books referring to 2020.
The COVID-19 issue has been frustrating and confusing, hasn’t it? It’s affected our lives more than we ever imagined. I pray for the day when we can shake the hands of others and I can’t wait for that first safe hug.
Enough of that!
My most cherished Christmas gift of all that I’ve received for the past four years came true again this year and that was doing Santa Claus gigs. I’ve written about this many times, but it’s more than wearing a red suit. It’s a fun opportunity to share a few moments of joy with others. It’s the ultimate experience of giving and receiving.
This year was the first time in my life I did the Zoom thing with a class of fourth-grade kids in Belton and a choir from Seguin High School in the Arlington ISD. I loved it! I also did a small gig here at home for my grandson’s Christmas party for him and a few of his friends. Even if a few cried, it’s still my greatest joy.
All good things must come to an end, like my Santa beard that drifted to the floor of my hair salon at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Regardless of all that is surrounding you, believe there is a silver lining to every cloud. Thank God for the wonderful people who stand in the gap for you and come to your aid when days are difficult.
Let the sentiments of the song, “Lean On Me,” be our theme for 2021.
Happy New Year to all those I love and care deeply about, even though we may not always be together. Stay protected and healthy!
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.