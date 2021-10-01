I don’t prefer using this column like a preacher’s pulpit but maybe it’s time to pull out a few verses from “The Book of How Not to Put You or Your Neighbors in Harms Way by Not Being Responsible When it comes to Fire.
Glaring examples of the dangers of fire came to mind this week due to the fact that Harker Heights Mayor Spencer H. Smith on Tuesday evening proclaimed October 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week and October 2021 as Fire Prevention Month.
The theme of the week is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety ™ and that’s not just for us but also Copperas Cove, Killeen, and Nolanville.
The idea behind the week is smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms in your homes. In the firefighting business, what responders are doing from one minute to the next can change in the blink of an eye.
A perfect example of that happened right before my eyes this past Tuesday while Mayor Smith was reading his proclamation while the Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief and three firemen were standing around him on the dais to receive a certificate on behalf of their fellow fireman/paramedics.
As the mayor read on, you could hear faint transmissions on a radio worn by a battalion commander and then all of a sudden the battalion commander and three responders hurried off the dais in response to a dispatch.
I get a little anxious when the Council honors first responders because you never know when they might be called away. Of all the times I’ve been in Council Chambers to witness the presentation of a certificate to first responders that was the first time I saw them having to split in the middle of a proclamation.It’s reassuring to know, however, it’s that kind of response you’ll always get when you dial 911.
Back to the topic of Fire Prevention Week and Month, the proclamation stated, “Smoke alarms sense smoke well before you can, alerting you to danger in the event in which you may have as little as two minutes to escape safely. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in reported home fires in half and residents who have planned and practiced a home fire escape plan are more prepared and will be more likely to survive a fire and the fire department in Harker Heights and all over Bell County and beyond are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of home fires and home fire injuries through prevention and protection education.
An incident Sunday in a neighborhood close by showed us first hand about the spread of fire across dry land and the danger of doing your own controlled burn without a fire engine in reach. The photos of this one were terrifying as we saw flames leap into the air above rooftops in some locations.
According to HHFD Chief Paul Sims, close to 150 full-time and volunteer firefighters plus equipment from 17 fire houses and a helicopter summoned by the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the fire that burned about 78 acres at Dana Peak Park and jumped a road into dry grass growing in a nearby subdivision.
Because of new ways that first responders can communicate with each other across county lines (called mutual aid), there were no structures damaged and no injuries reported.
The takeaways from that experience are to remember how dry it is and that the rain the weather experts predict will not materialize anytime soon. I’m coming to a point when they say there’s an 80% chance it will rain, I ask “Can you tell me where will that be?”
Be safe, happy and aware of Fire Prevention Month in October.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
