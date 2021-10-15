Amongst the many programs that the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers is the A-List Club. This very special program offers a safe place for teens and young adults with special needs to meet and socialize while participating in a variety of crafts, games, and other activities.
While the program was on hiatus throughout the pandemic, it made its formal return just two months ago, though this Tuesday evening was only the second time the group met. Once again with reference librarian Christina Link at the helm, the A-Listers were treated to an activity that, as Link put it, combined a craft and a game.
The A-Listers were given a precut, square sheet of orange construction paper and a choice of washi tape to make a Halloween-themed Tic-Tac-Toe board. “You can use multiple different colors,” Link told the small group. They were also given glass deco stones (these are found at any craft store and are often used to decoratively fill glass vases), which they could use as game pieces and take home with them at the end of the night.
“The fun thing about this is you can clear it (the game board) off and play again,” Link told the group.
The craft was ideal for fine motor skills and spatial skills, and when the project was finished, everyone was able to socialize while playing several rounds of Tic-Tac-Toe together. One member, Austin Palumbo of Harker Heights, even played some music on his phone, giving the evening a festive air.
Austin’s partner for the evening was newcomer Travis Bigham of Lake Whitney. His father, Scott Bigham of Temple, brought him specifically to attend the program. “We were excited to find out about this,” Bigham said. “We’re going to try to come once a month and give (Travis) some social opportunities.”
Both Austin and Travis expressed how much fun they had. Link said of the evening, “I think it went great. I’m happy to see some new faces.”
A-List Club meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m.
