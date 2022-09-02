Oh, me of little faith that it might not rain until January or February. Oh, boy, was I proven wrong on this one and I’ve never felt so good about this error in judgment!
Flooding is always the downside of rain that falls as rapidly as it did here in our part of Central Texas. I know it wreaked havoc on overflowing streams and traffic.
It reminds me of a song I learned in Bible school as a little kid.
I believe it was about Noah, an extra huge boat, and how rain fell for 40 days, I think. The words were: “The rains came down and the floods came up” ... or something of that nature. That song was based on truth.
What an interesting experience to be driving on I-14 headed to the west from Harker Heights to a doctor’s appointment at the Scott and White Hemingway Clinic at AdventHealth on Clear Creek Road when the sky opened up with a rainfall rate so heavy that it was difficult to see much of anything ahead — especially the lines on the highway.
Traffic speeds dropped to 40 miles per hour and several vehicles used their emergency flashers just to let other people know they were out there.
The sight of extremely dark blue clouds to the east was impressive to a weather watcher like myself. The thunderstorms had already arrived on the western side of Killeen when I arrived for my appointment.
Lightning began striking and the thunder rolled. At least I was smart and took my umbrella along. Even with the umbrella, I waited several minutes to make a run for my car after seeing the doctor.
I remember there was a sweet lady, Mrs. Kelly, who once lived next door who took advantage of my younger years and explained that the sound of thunder was a potato wagon rolling.
I tried to clearly visualize that in my small and untrained imagination. All I could come up with was those must be humongous potatoes and how about the size of that wagon, huh?
The rain was a blessing, even though it did prove to be too much at one time. It did, however, prove to me that it is the water from above that makes the difference in whether grass and other foliage is going to grow or not.
I had watched all the grass on the south side of my house turn completely brown over the last month, but when the rains came, patches of green immediately began to pop up. There must be some chemical inside water hoses that just doesn’t get the job done.
A lot of good has been accomplished through this latest rain but we can use more. I wonder how the rest of our area and the state faired and that any other parched land received a deluge like ours.
By the way, how’s your anxiety and depression level, now that you’ve seen clouds for a change? It’s absolutely unbeatable unless you’re one who just hates rain.
Oh, rainmaker from above, give us a couple of days respite and let’s do this again!
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.