Recently we bought a new bed. Most people would say “that’s nice” and leave it at that. But if you say that to a quilter, they are going to ask if I’m making a new quilt for the new bed.
The answer to that question is an affirmative yes. The main reason is that this bed stands higher than the old one so the quilt I was using is not large enough.
After measuring the new bed, the new quilt needs to be at least 118 inches by 118 inches. That’s a large quilt.
Most of the patterns and kits I’ve liked are too small, even if I added borders to make it the correct size it would look strange and out of proportion.
I’ve spent hours on the computer researching possibilities for my new bed quilt. I’ve been to Etsy, Pinterest and all the quilt store web sites and nothing has grabbed my attention.
I started to look through the kits and patterns that I own hoping I would find something that I could fall in love with again.
Then I came across the Eleanor Burns Quilt In A Day book I ordered to make my brother’s Tennessee Waltz quilt last fall. His had a white-on-white background and medium blue print nine patches and the stars were dark blue.
It was a very pretty quilt (if I do say so myself). What occurred to me was that I could easily enlarge this quilt pattern to any size I needed.
It was an easy quilt to cut and piece, and I had ordered the special cutting rulers Eleanor recommended so I was all set.
Then the next decision had to be made ... what color(s) did I want for my new quilt. I had purchased a bedspread on-line because after visiting all the stores in the area that sold bedspreads I was not happy with any of them.
Knowing that this bedspread was not going to be used long I didn’t want to spend a fortune on it. The one I bought is a muted celery green color with mock quilting in an intricate design.
Since the color of the bedspread looked good in my bedroom, I decided that I wanted to make the quilt in greens. Knowing that once I started shopping for the right colored fabrics and not finding what I want, the whole color scheme could go out the window and I’d end up with something altogether different.
Next came the trip to the local quilt store. I took one of the pillow shams that came with the new bedspread so I could hopefully find a light green fabric close to the same shade. I found the light green background fabric easily, but the medium green and dark green took a little more hunting and I finally found both fabrics in the batik section.
I’m not a purist and I will combine batiks and regular cotton fabrics in the same quilt top. I purchased my 15 yards of fabric and headed home. I will wait until the top is completed before purchasing the backing, which will not be any of the wide back fabrics because they measure 108” and my top will be ten inches wider so unfortunately I’ll have to purchase regular 42-inch backing and piece it to make the correct size backing.
I also purchased a rotary blade that is supposed to stay sharp twice as long as a regular blade because I have a lot of rotary cutting to do in the coming days.
There’s nothing so exciting as starting a new quilt for yourself.
Nancy C. Judd is a Herald correspondent.
