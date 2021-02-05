Tax preparation through the AARP Foundation Tax Aide was supposed to have begun on Monday, but, unfortunately for the seniors who avail themselves of the free service, COVID quickly put a stop to that. Again.
People might remember that last year’s services had to shut down in mid-March due to the virus. And this year, the virus has halted services before they’ve even begun.
Mike Delaune, the local coordinator for AARP Foundation Tax Aide, had taken appointments and was ready to begin preparing taxes when he got the call that services would be suspended for the season. He’s been busy, instead of making appointments, cancelling those already made.
“I wouldn’t cancel unless I absolutely had to,” he said.
The statement on the AARP Foundation’s Volunteer Portal reads, “AARP will be suspending all in-person events through March 31, 2021 … to minimize risk of virus transmission.”
Delaunee said that virtual preparation may be an option, but no one will know that until the website updates its information. AARP’s website, aarp.org, stated that it will be updating its page in “early February.”
Delaune recommended that people keep checking the AARP site at https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/?intcmp=FTR-LINKS-INFO-TAXAIDE-EHWERE for those updates, which will, hopefully, let people know how and where to get help with their taxes.
He also suggested going to the IRS’s website for information about free tax help at https://www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-qualifying-taxpayers.
One other option might be to check with the United Way VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program, though Delaune said he is unfamiliar with its processes and what those might entail. Information is available on their website at https://www.uwct.org/who-we-help/vita-free-tax-preparation or by calling 254-778-8616.
Delaune hopes these sites will give people some answers.
“They’re just wondering what they’re going to do,” he said. “It’s unfortunate we had to close ... I’m sorry it happened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.