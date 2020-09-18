With COVID restrictions still in place, many organizations have had to put their programming and activities on hold for the time being. To combat this, the Harker Heights
Activities Center has planned several activities that everyone can participate in, both for the rest of September and for the month of October.
First for September, the Activities Center is providing “Seeds in a Bag” kits. Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo said, “They are germination kits (with) all the materials to germinate seeds and plants in a cup.
“We used Ziploc bags and wet paper towels so (one) can see what’s going on, other than dirt.”
People can register for the kits from now until Wednesday, September 23. Call Sara Gibbs at 254-953-5493 to reserve yours.
The community garage sale will be occurring on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is open until Wednesday, Sept. 23; simply go to the Harker Heights and Recreation site and go to the “Programs and events” tab.
The link to register is under the “special Events” page, or go to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/component/rsform/form/29-community-garagey-sale. Maps will be available beginning the week of Sept. 28.
Trujillo said face coverings and social distancing will be required, and the Parks and Recreation website recommends having hand sanitizer available and to limit hand-to-hand contact when able.
One event on tap for October is a “Haunted Hike.” This will be limited to 10 people, by registration only. More details will be provided as more information is made available.
No information about city-sponsored Halloween activities has been decided at this time.
Texas Arbor Day is on Nov. 6, which Trujillo said will be made virtual as well as live.
The opening will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the ceremony itself beginning at 10 a.m. However, programs for Arbor Day will begin mid-October, with virtual and live programs.
The city is also putting kits together for other cities around the state to use (Harker Heights is the official Texas Arbor Day city this year). Again, more details will be made available as more information is released.
For more information about any of these programs, please contact Sara Gibbs at 254-953-9543, or the Parks and Recreation Center at 254-953-5657.
