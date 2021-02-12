There may not be any in-person group activities happening due to ongoing COVID restrictions, but the Harker Heights Activities Center has a few activities planned for the community for people to look forward to.
“We’re really excited,” said Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs.
First up is the “We Love Our Schools” donation drive, to benefit the KISD Homeless Awareness and Response Program (HARP), which is seeking donations of several items to benefit students who are part of that program.
Running through March 1, the drive includes both non-perishable, unexpired food and clothing items. Clothing needed include new or gently used coats, and new socks and underwear in youth, teen, and adult sizes.
Donations can be dropped off at both the Activities Center at 400 Indian Trail and the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center at 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Gibbs also handed out a“Valentine’s Dance in a Bag” this week. Gibbs said that since the annual family-oriented dance can’t be held in person this year, “We wanted to bring Valentine’s Day to families.”
“We’re bringing a variety of items in kits,” she explained. Though there were a limited number of kits available, they included a small coloring book and crayons, a beaded necklace, a wristband/bracelet, stickers, glow sticks, bubbles, and an assortment of candy.
The kits were to help add a little fun to the first-ever “Harker Heights Loves to Dance” dance challenge. Gibbs said, “We’re challenging the public to post (short, family-appropriate) videos (of their families dancing) on their social media with #HHLoves2Dance.” She said this tag will create the ability for other people to see the videos, making a Valentine’s Dance for everyone available in their own homes.
She said one doesn’t need a kit to take advantage of the dance challenge, either. The kit may add a little more festivity, but everyone can dance and participate.
Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood said that even the library will be participating in the fun by re-posting its Cosmic Chicken Dance and adding a Valentine’s edition of the Kitchen Disco.
Since the weather has for the most part been warmer and sunny, Gibbs hopes people will take some time to enjoy the Purser Family Park Dog Park at 100 Mountain Lion Road.
“Bring your fur babies and enjoy some time outdoors,” she encouraged. For more information about any of the parks or virtual programs, go to https://www.harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/parks.
Finally, there are two activities that the Activities Center has lined up for seniors. First, a February craft kit that is being made available in the form of a heart-shaped Valentine’s fleece pillow kit. Supplies are limited, so call now to reserve one.
And at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, seniors can get out and enjoy a round or two of Bingo at Harker Heights Community Park. Participants can play the game from their cars and honk when they win.
“It’s a fun way to get together while social distancing,” Gibbs said. Registration is required, and interested parties should call Gibbs to sign up.
For any questions or for more information about any of these activities, call Gibbs or go to https://www.harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/activitiescenter. “We’re here to help,” Gibbs said.
