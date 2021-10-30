The month of November brings with it not only Thanksgiving, but also Texas Arbor Day and Veteran’s Day. The Harker Heights Activities Center and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center have activities planned to help the community celebrate these special days.
First, said Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs, “On Friday, November 5 is Texas Arbor Day. (Outdoor programs coordinator) Adam Trujillo will be doing a tree pruning class here at the Activities Center.” The in-person class will begin at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending can contact Trujillo by email at atrujillo@harkerheights.gov, or by calling 254-953-5466.
Veteran’s Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and the City of Harker Heights will be holding a virtual ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. The ceremony will be available to view on the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/.
Finally, the Harker Heights Senior Recreation Program moves from the Activities Center to the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, beginning on Monday, Nov. 8. For any information regarding the Senior Recreation Program, or for anyone interested in becoming a member, please contact Recreation Center and Senior Programs manager Nichole Broemer by email at nbroemer@harkerheights.govor by phone at 254-953-5683.
Senior Recreation program information for the month of November, including the dates and times of all available classes, as well as Bingo and Ladies Night Out, will be available through the City of Harker Heights Parks and Recreation website at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/programs/senior-recreation-programs-2, as well as the monthly newsletter.
