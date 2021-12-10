Nearly three dozen area residents were treated to a live, one-man performance by veteran actor Duffy Hudson of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Monday evening.
While Hudson did provide the Heights library with a video of the performance last year, this was his first in-person performance in nearly two years due to the pandemic.
Harker Heights resident Marlene DiLillo said he was looking forward to the evening’s performance; though she had been to the library’s arts and music events in the past, this would be her first time seeing Hudson.
Hudson’s performance was dynamic and very expressive. Each character was differentiated by different facial expressions, voice inflection, body movements, and the volume and pitch of his voice, enabling him to move effortlessly between characters, be they child or adult, male or female.
His interpretation was also very descriptive, and allowed him to inject moments of humor into the performance, something the audience responded to well.
Julia Burns of Harker Heights said, “I thought it was an excellent interpretation … I enjoyed watching him go to each character.” Her 11-year-old son also enjoyed the event.
“He’s very engaging,” library director Lisa Youngblood said.
Youngblood said that Hudson has been to the library off and on over the last nine or ten years, and his performances are always, “Really incredible … It’s always a unique performance.”
He has performed as Audie Murphy, Albert Einstein, and Edgar Allen Poe at the Heights library in the past; his other performances, which he calls “bio-shows,” include Harry Houdini and George Burns. These bio-shows, he said, “Explain about their lives while doing what they’re famous for.”
Based out of Los Angeles, Hudson is an actor, director and author. He recently published a children’s book, “The Boy Who Came from Heaven.” He said that in the future he will incorporate book readings and signings into his acting tours.
Of Monday’s performance, Hudson said, “It was a really great crowd. I had a great time.”
“It went really well. It was a really good performance, and a really good audience,” Youngblood said of the event.
“We look forward to having him in the future,” she continued. “He is amazing.”
