Within 10 minutes of the start of an adoption event in Harker Heights on Saturday, the only dog up for adoption had found his forever home with a Fort Hood soldier and his family.
When Harry Cruz’s sons Gabriel and Adrian saw Pepper, it was just about love at first sight. Not long afterward, he was signing adoption paperwork and getting a new “family photo” taken.
One dog and five cats from Fort Hood’s Stray Animal Facility were brought to the Chip, Chip, Hooray event, attracting humans who lined up in the lobby at Petco before the event even started.
Harry Cruz, a soldier recently stationed at Fort Hood, said he had been searching for a dog to adopt for a while when he saw the Facebook posting about the event in Heights.
Like other folks, the Cruz family was there before the animals had arrived.
“The kids saw Pepper coming through the door and they were already in love with him,” Cruz said. “They just had that feeling.”
The feeling was mutual, judging from Pepper’s vigorously wagging tail.
For the shelter, adoption events have proven to be an effective method of finding good homes for animals.
“We’re located in a weird place on base, so it helps to get out in the community where people can meet our animals,” said project manager Ashley Justice. “It gets the word out and we’ve been pretty successful at getting them adopted.”
It was the canine that was adopted first on Saturday, but there was plenty of interest in the felines, also.
“Cats do well at these events,” Justice said. “You would think that kittens would be the first to be adopted, but it’s easier to adopt older cats. I think it’s because of the way they just own the room.”
To keep updated on animals that looking for their forever homes, check out the Facebook page for Fort Hood’s animal shelter.
You do not have to be a member of the military to adopt an animal from the shelter, and adoptions are free.
The shelter is located at 4902 Engineer Drive. Call 254-287-4675 for more information.
