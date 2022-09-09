AdventHealth Central Texas, in a partnership with Central Texas College, is beginning a new, first-of-its-kind in Central Texas program, consisting of interactive classes to provide participants with the information to make long-term decisions that could drastically improve their quality of health and life.
The CLIP, or Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention Program, kicks off on Sept. 12 and will last 10 weeks.
Each interactive class is led by a health professional whose goal is to empower participants to make long-term health changes.
Nutrition classes are led by a registered dietitian who will guide them in using food as medicine to improve health.
Exercise classes, conducted by a trained kinesiologist, will give them an opportunity to participate in water aerobics and learn exercises that can be modified at home.
CLIP is a 10-week course on nutrition, physical activity, stress reduction, avoidance of harmful substances and behavioral interventions with the goal of transforming patients into better surgical candidates for joint replacement surgery.
The program focuses on the pillars of Lifestyle Medicine that have been proven to promote weight loss and improve important health biometrics.
To be considered as a candidate for CLIP, one must have a BMI of 35-50 and at least one other medical condition along with advanced osteoarthritis.
There are a few seats still available. Anyone who meets these criteria and is interested is asked to reach out to the Program Coordinator Rodhi De Carvalho at 512-734-2841 or by e-mail at rodhi.decarvalho@adventhealth.com.
