I wrote a check for the water bill the other day, as I do every month.
It’s one of the few things I pay by check anymore (because I don’t want to pay the service charge the city charges for using a credit card).
It got me to thinking about how much our system of paying for things has changed over the years.
I’ve been with the same bank for more than 40 years, and my check numbers have long since crossed over into the five-digit realm. But I would guess I don’t write more than three or four checks a month anymore.
That’s crazy when I recall how things were back in the early ’90s, when I used to get my monthly bank statement in the mail and it would have at least 40 canceled checks in it.
Back then, I would pay all my bills with checks, pay by check at the grocery store and write checks whenever I ordered something by mail.
As a result, I went through quite a few books of checks in a year.
Before the turn of the 21st century, banks would typically send you checks in books of 50, with about six to eight books per check order.
Now checks come in four books of 25 — and each book has only one deposit slip in the back. I guess they don’t expect people to make physical deposits these days.
Even with the smaller books of checks, it takes me more than four months to go through one now.
Face it, we just don’t bank or purchase the same way anymore.
We pay most of our bills online, pay for groceries, a trip to Target, our dinner out with a debit card — and almost nobody balances their checkbook anymore.
I’m not so sure that last change is for the better, because it’s pretty easy to run up a bunch of expenses with your debit card without ever checking your bank balance.
We don’t travel the same way we used to, either.
I remember a time when I wouldn’t dream of driving anywhere on vacation without first getting at least $200 in traveler’s checks and another $100 in cash.
Now I can’t remember the last time my wife and I took off for a trip with anything more than some gas and bank credit cards, a debit card and a few bucks for incidentals.
Times have certainly changed, but I haven’t fully made the switch to electronic currency.
I know I sound like a big-time Boomer, but the one thing I won’t do is use a cash app.
I’d rather not give potential hackers access to my banking information by installing an app on my phone that may or may not be totally secure.
For the same reason, I try to pay my bills on a desktop computer with a good firewall, rather than on my phone.
I’ve just heard too many horror stories about people’s phones being hacked and having all their personal information stolen.
That doesn’t mean debit and credit cards are totally secure. Remember the big Target data breach about 10 years ago? I ended up getting a new bank card because of that incident.
I’ve also had to replace my debit card a couple of times because of potential bank data security problems.
And old-fashioned checks aren’t the perfect method of payment, either. If they’re intercepted in the mail or stolen from your mailbox, the information on the checks can be used to steal your identity.
That’s one reason you should limit the amount of information printed on your checks — especially your Social Security number and driver’s license number, as my wife wisely pointed out.
The times are certainly changing.
Just as the younger generations are unfamiliar with analog clocks and rotary-dial phones, the time may not be too far off when a youngster sees a photo of a checkbook and asks, “What is that used for?”
Apparently, not too much anymore.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543
