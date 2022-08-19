The start of the school year in Killeen ISD has a sound. It has a rhythm. It has a feel. It has a spirit.
That rhythmic spirit will be on full display Saturday during the 41st annual Spirit Spectacular, featuring five high school marching bands, with color guard units and dance teams.
The longtime band fundraiser, which Ellison High School has always hosted in culmination of summer band camp signals a new school year. This year’s showcase sports an exciting new look.
First, the program includes a new participant — the Chaparral High school Bobcat Band under the direction of Band Director Bass Deese, who joins KISD in his seventh year of teaching, relocating from Texarkana.
Maybe even more obvious is the change of venue. The 2022 Spirit Spectacular will take place at the new Joseph L. Searles III Stadium, KISD’s new regional stadium adjacent to Chaparral High School.
Even the host band, the Ellison Screaming Eagles are welcoming a new director — Erik Reynolds, in his second year in the Ellison band program — taking the reins from Jeff Smith, who retired following last year.
Spirit tickets are still $6 apiece and available at the KISD Treasury Department at the KISD Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive and at the gate at earles Stadium. The show starts at 8 p.m.
HARKER HEIGHTS RED BRIGADE BAND
This year’s Harker Heights High School Red Brigade Band is performing a show called “Gothic,” featuring classical music with imagery of cathedrals and gargoyles.
Harker Heights junior Jonathan Duenas, head drum major, said the band has learned quickly and excitement is high to entertain fans, cheer on the Knights and eventually compete in front of judges later in the fall.
“It’s one of the best feelings ever,” he said of performing in front of a stadium audience. “When we’re playing amazing, what we get back is also amazing.”
Spirit Spectacular is the band’s first shot at sharing this year’s amazing show. “It’s about us showing off what we have done,” he said. “It’s also fun to see what others do.”
CHAPARRAL BOBCAT BAND
At Chaparral High School in south Killeen, senior Ashley Carter and sophomore Kalia Kimble have the unique opportunity to serve as drum majors for the new band.
The pair said they are excited to get to jump-start the Bobcat Band tradition. They are taking a cue from their director and expecting to be the best from the start.
“I told the band from the beginning to treat this like a regular year,” Deese said. “We’re not easing into anything. We will march at halftime. We’ll go to competition. We will have fun and we’ll work hard.”
“It’s nerve racking,” Kimble said. “We plan to be the best.”
“We’ll be the first drum majors of Chaparral High School and we want to present the top band,” Carter said.
The Bobcats show, “To Build a Home,” will be a homage to the new school inspired by the school song that Deese composed. A pair of Chaparral choir students wrote the lyrics. “It’s a personal show.”
KILLEEN ROO BAND
Across town, at Killeen ISD’s oldest high school, the Roo Band rehearses marching technique in the shadow of Leo Buckley Stadium with Band Director Spencer Gregg in his 18th year at KHS.
Senior Isabella Hughes, drum major, moved among sections as the student musicians learned opening sets for this year’s marching show.
Learning marching basics, merging a wide range of personalities and experience levels and prepping to excite and entertain the crowd on Friday night are all part of this time of year, she said.
The first time a new band member steps on the field to perform, Hughes said, it is terrifying.
“The older you get the more you ask, ‘How prepared are we?’ It changes with experience.”
This year’s KHS show, called “Tango in Red and Black,” will feature sophomore Olivia Fruik, a member of the Kangarettes dance team and a saxophone player in the band. “I’m pretty excited,” she said of her spotlight role. “Having a solo as an underclassman is pretty unusual.”
ELLISON SCREAMING EAGLE BAND
Ellison Band Director Erik Reynolds is in his first year in the top position, but he knows something about the Eagles’ tradition. He is a 1994 Ellison graduate, a longtime volunteer at the school and was an associate band director there a year ago.
“The legacy here is rich,” said Reynolds during the final summer band rehearsal. “Spirit Spectacular is important to me.”
The event is a unique one on the marching band calendar because it is not a competition, and it does not share the field with football. “We are just out there making music and having fun,” he said.
Band students have been laboring away for a month and the spirit spectacle is a chance for five KISD bands to show off their progress.
“I did it as a kid,” Reynolds said, “and I remember people in the stands cheering. It’s encouraging for everyone.”
Ellison Head Drum Major Alvin Han, a senior is returning to the drum major stand, this time in the middle. “I feel very honored,” he said. “I get to lead more than 100 people out there and now I have the experience.”
Spirit Spectacular is all about pleasing the audience, the senior drum major said. “We want people in the stands to say, ‘that’s a great show’ and for younger kids to say, ‘I want to be in band, too.’”
“It’s a big high school moment,” he said of performing with the marching band. “It is a big memory and I want to be one of those memories.”
SHOEMAKER GREY WOLF BAND
Shoemaker High School senior Alexandra Rodriguez Vega returns as a drum major for the Grey Wolf band, this time taking the middle podium to lead the marching band.
This year’s show is called “Dreams of Light and Dark.” It incorporates a variety of musical styles to tell the story of someone dreaming — or is it real?
“I’m excited about this,” Vega said. “The freshmen are really into it. They are making a great effort. The music sounds good. We’re moving quickly.”
After learning the fundamentals of marching, she said summer band moves into marking sets and memorizing music.
“I love it,” the second-year drum major said. “I love entertaining people, seeing their reactions, seeing them stand up and clap. The adrenaline we all get is so powerful. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”
