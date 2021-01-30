The Harker Heights High School Knight Club is a go this year and the show might just go further than ever before.
The popular music variety show, now entering its 21st year features all the thrilling lights, smoke and sound its numerous fans have come to expect with just a few adjustments.
Choir Director Spencer Wiley exudes optimism as he, associate choir director Amber Moon and the group’s many supporters prepare for an unusual and exciting edition of the rocking, rolling musical tradition.
Tickets are available for the usual pair of shows, set for 7 p.m., Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 at the HHHS auditorium at the following: http://www.hhhschoirs.com/
Ticket buyers choose their seats with half the auditorium capacity available. Prices vary from $10 to $30. Proceeds support choir member scholarships.
For the first time, the Knight Club will also be available through a pay-per-view livestream. An audio-visual company will provide the professional viewing service.
While virus mitigation drove the livestream addition, Wiley hopes it will become part of the Knight Club tradition, boosting viewership beyond the physical auditorium.
The choir’s marketing efforts are also shifting more to social media platforms with the student performers doing a lot of their own promoting instead of printing and posting paper notices.
Another change, designed to protect performers and crew, is useof disposable microphone covers and a student team trained to sanitize microphones throughout the 30-act shows.
Even the singers will perform in face coverings with the exception of some of the lead singers when they are positioned away from others on stage.
With all the adjustments, from the audience standpoint, Wiley said the show will look and sound as awesome as ever.
“We want to focus on students creating memories,” the director said. “We do have contingencies in place and we will do it safely. I think we are ready to go.”
One of the many talented musicians ready to take the stage is senior Kosi Eneli, set to perform in the Knight Club for the fourth year.
