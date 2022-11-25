For the past four years, the annual Harker Heights community Thanksgiving meal has blessed many people, but Sunday’s event surprised even organizers with the numbers.

“We get together and bless each other with a meal,” said event coordinator Carolyn Brown, who runs the Event Center and carries out many of the day-to-day activities that keep it running smoothly.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.