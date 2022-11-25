For the past four years, the annual Harker Heights community Thanksgiving meal has blessed many people, but Sunday’s event surprised even organizers with the numbers.
“We get together and bless each other with a meal,” said event coordinator Carolyn Brown, who runs the Event Center and carries out many of the day-to-day activities that keep it running smoothly.
“We had about 350 sign up to come,” Brown said. She uses an online registration system for those who made plans in advance to take advantage of the delicious meal.
“People didn’t have to register, but it makes it easier for us to plan for the right amount if they do,” Brown said.
And it seems the “Give Thanks and Share Your Blessings Meal” did just that as volunteers fed families and friends from all over from a buffet line. The idea for this meal came from Brown and a set of devoted friends and colleagues.
“She just says, this is what we’re going to do, and this is what is needed,” Phyllis Jones said when Brown decided to sponsor the meal four years ago. Jones and an army of friends responded to give back to the community they live in “because it’s the right thing to do.”
Jones also hosts a radio show called “Community Connections” on KISS 103.1 and helped put the word out.
“Every year we get a few more helping hands and every year we get a few more who come to enjoy the meal,” Brown said.
The event is held inside the Event Center on Edwards Drive, and the venue for Sunday’s meal was beautiful — tables decorated with white and red cloths, greenery and red flowers.
Volunteers put together a dessert station near the entrance to the center and a buffet line in the back, close to the kitchen.
The event started at 4 p.m. and within the hour volunteers had served more than 100 meals.
One such family is the Carters. Five-year-old Cason enjoyed his turkey and cranberry sauce while mom, Evelyn, and dad, Joe, each helped sister, Cameron whose three.
“The sweet potatoes are my favorite,” Cason said as he scooped up another helping.
“This is really a great thing for the community,” Joe said as he looked around the room. “This is our first year to come and we will be coming back next year.”
Brown and her friends hold three of these community events a year. The last one, at Halloween, gave families and children a place to go to enjoy costumes, games and candy in a safe atmosphere with lots of community supervision.
There is no word yet on the next event, but one may be certain plans have already been made.
