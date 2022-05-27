If anyone has been reading my column for some time, you know that May is the time for the annual Compass Centre quilting retreat. The Compass Centre is located in Mt. Calm, about 80 miles from my home in Harker Heights.
This distance is perfect because the distance is far enough away for a get-away, but close enough to home to get back in case of an emergency. This would have been our 16th annual retreat, except the one that was canceled in 2020, so it has taken place for 15 years.
Through those years, the attendees at the retreat have changed. They come one year, or years, and then we don’t see them again for a time, or sometimes ever again.
The retreat is open to anyone who wants to join us, and some years there have been ladies who are strangers to us on Thursday afternoon when we arrive, and are good friends on Sunday afternoon when we leave.
I look forward to this retreat all year long. I also save my money for it so if there’s some fabric or pattern, or both, I can buy without feeling guilty about it. The store there is stocked with basic sewing needs and then some specialty items that are nice to have.
There are also some kits made up if you run out of something to work on. For as far back as I can remember, I’ve come to the retreat with some large quilt project. Lots of years I’d arrive, find my workspace and then commence to place completed blocks on the design wall so I can finish placing the blocks in proper order and start to assemble the quilt top. Which means, for the most part I’d have a top finished by Thursday night or Friday morning.
When you have nothing else to do (no cooking, cleaning, errands etc.,) completing a project is an easy accomplishment. Life at a retreat is ... eat, sleep, quilt, with lots of talking thrown in for good measure.
This year’s retreat was a little different for me because I had no large quilt top to work on. Instead, I had three small projects to finish and then I packed four new projects to start. At the end of the retreat
I had completed a wall hanging. That was it! I also worked on a Quiltworx Pointsettia wall hanging, which after miscutting a portion I had to put away because I had not brought the matching fabric to replace my mistake.
The other small project never saw the light of day because I just didn’t feel like working on it. I always struggle to dive into a project that I have not worked on for a long time to try to figure out where I left off and where to start again.
So what did I do? I started a Quilts of Valor quilt kit. I managed to cut out the whole thing and started making flying geese blocks using a new method (that I had to look up on my lap top computer on YouTube).
I ran out of time to finish all 12 star blocks for the top before I had to pack up and leave for home.
I guess some years I’m more productive that others. But I think the idea of a retreat is not to see how much you can accomplish, but how much time you spend with friends. Friends, in many cases, you only see once a year.
If I have learned anything the last two years, it is ... time is important.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
