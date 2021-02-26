Every year since 1998, libraries and other institutions have participated in National Read Across America month in March. In addition, National Read Across America Day is held on March 2, celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday and really getting the reading party started. While the pandemic and bad weather might have seemed insurmountable, area institutions are still bringing the program — in our case, Read Across Central Texas — to children (and adults), albeit virtually.
Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood said in a written communication, “This is the fourth year (participating in Read Across Central Texas), but this is a new concept due to the pandemic.”
The Heights library has been working closely with other participating locations to make Read Across Central Texas happen.And while the event this year may be solely virtual, the library has several related programs and activities it’s planning throughout the month.
Beginning March 1, participants can take a virtual tour of area libraries and museums here in Central Texas, including the Heights library. Go to bit.ly/CenTexMap to tour not only the Heights and Killeen libraries, but also Central Texas College, Texas A&M University Central Texas, and the Bell County Museum.
While taking the virtual tours, participants can also complete a virtual scavenger hunt. Go to bit.ly/CenTexHunt (or access the scavenger hunt via the virtual map) to begin.
Youngblood explained in an email, “Take the tours or look at pictures to find particular items or to answer questions! Answer/find at least 5 questions and/or items to win! You will receive a certificate, a chance to win a prize basket from participating libraries, and — of course — GLORY!”
March 2, Dr. Seuss’ birthday, will hold a day of activities and programming celebrating the famous children’s author. “Seussday Tuesday” will feature stories, rhymes, and other activities, all posted on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/, as well as truly kicking off Read Across America.
Read Across Central Texas gets its official kickoff on Saturday, March 6. The virtual event will feature a full day of more storytimes, activities, and special programming on the library’s Facebook page.
In addition to the virtual library tour accessible through the above link, people will get a behind-the-scenes look at the Heights library on Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m., also available on the library’s Facebook page.
Finally, throughout the entire month of March people can take part in the “#caughtreadingincentraltexas” challenge. Youngblood explained in an email, “Take a picture of yourself reading in the park, on your porch, in the car — anywhere that is safe. Post that on your social media with the #caughtreadingincentraltexas OR email your picture to lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov so that the library can post your pictures.”
For a list of resources for Read Across Central Texas, go to https://harkerheights.gov/readacrosscentraltexas; for more information about any of the events listed, contact the library at 254-953-5491.
