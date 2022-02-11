The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will be holding its annual Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It will be held in Room A at the library and Activities Center building, 400 Indian Trail.
This will be the event’s eighth year.
Resource librarian Christina Link said of the event, “It is my hope that members of our community will come out to learn what services and products are available to them to help them be their best selves.”
Vendors this year include returning vendor Pure Skin Repair, offering natural skin care products; the Heart of Texas Placental Services; Dionne’s Jewelry Avenue; Splash by Tahdeah; and Foreign Planet, which Link described as a metaphysical shop that carries crystals, performs tarot readings, and more.
New this year to the fair is Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, which will be on hand to provide health-related information, and will also be providing activities for children.
Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can contact Link at 254-953-5491.
The family friendly event is free and open to the public.
