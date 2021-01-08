Volunteers are needed for the annual Wreath Retrieval at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, in Killeen.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
No registration is required to participate, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery and volunteers prepared and placed more than 9,000 wreaths at the cemetery in November as part of the annual wreath project.
Retrieval of the wreaths is the final event, at which the wreaths are picked up, sorted and loaded onto trucks for storage until next November, according to the release.
Participants are encouraged to use the park and ride system to attend. Parking is at Texas A&M University–Central Texas on State Highway 20, and buses run between 8 a.m. and noon. Limited parking will be available at the cemetery. All participants are advised to anticipate traffic and arrive early.
The weather forecast for Saturday morning calls for partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures, with morning lows in the mid-30s, warming to around 50 degrees by afternoon.
