Well, I might as well admit it at the beginning. I’ve added another one of those observations they call birthdays to my growing collection. On July 3, I turned 71 and don’t seem any worse for wear that I can tell.
Some of you, however, who have seen me in public recently, might be trying to figure out does he look younger or older? You have my approval to just talk among yourselves about that one.
It has seemed to be a short year between July 3, 2022, to July 3, 2023. I had a friend of mine at church last Sunday say the older you get, the faster time flies.
When I told him and his wife that I was turning 71, they slipped that “poor thing” tone into their voices. Her reaction was, “I’m 20 years older than you, Bob.”
Her statement added some needed perspective to my birthday.
It’s all been in fun and I was glad to have our son, Jonathan, and his wife, Amanda, plus our grandson, Nathan, along with our daughter, Callie Shaia, plus the mom and wife, Dianne, join in the celebration.
I’ve enjoyed all the greetings on social media from friends all over the United States but one of my favorites has been from my son, whose message was attached to a photo of me wearing a tie-dye T-shirt splashed with “I love DC” against a blending of colors.
I’ve never been to D.C., so I’m not sure where that shirt came from, in fact, I don’t even own that shirt, anymore. I still had a little hair in this photo and was wearing dark-framed lasses. It must have been taken a decade ago.
Jonathan’s comment was. “Happy Birthday to this guy right here, a true original. A man whose amazing style and fashion sense is only equaled by his love for Chris Farley and Dr. Pepper.”
How do you improve on that?
Birthdays seem to stir up memories of birthday parties of the past. My mom was pretty good with putting on a spread. There’s one that I remember simply because I came across a picture of it in our save collection.
In the little town of Throckmorton, Texas, where I grew up, there were lots of kids who could make a birthday invitation list if I wanted to include them. I’m guessing most of us at this party were in second grade. Both girls and boys were invited for what looked like cake and ice cream. There are about 14 little kids gathered around the picnic table in our backyard.
As they began to show up, I became suspicious about a few that I don’t remember being on the list. I believe my mom slipped in Dennis, whom I didn’t like that much. In fact, he was a bully even as a second grader. He remained a bully throughout elementary school and into junior high. I tried to stay clear of him lest my nose be broken by his fist.
Believe me, I was not a fighter. I didn’t want to clash with anybody and I hated conflict of any kind. I was, however, able to talk my way out of some situations when I picked up this feeling in the air that I was about to be injured, like when the older kid bully knocked me down with his bicycle.
Maybe that’s why I didn’t learn to ride a bike until I was in fourth grade.
I’m not sure how memories of a birthday party got connected to being bullied, but for the purpose of this column, let’s just say it’s another story for my future book about growing up in a small town.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.