Bob Massey

Bob Massey

Well, I might as well admit it at the beginning. I’ve added another one of those observations they call birthdays to my growing collection. On July 3, I turned 71 and don’t seem any worse for wear that I can tell.

Some of you, however, who have seen me in public recently, might be trying to figure out does he look younger or older? You have my approval to just talk among yourselves about that one.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.