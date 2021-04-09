While the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department is focusing on registration for swim lessons, the Harker Heights Activities Center and Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library are both still planning a few different activities for members of the community for the month of April.
First, Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said that applications are now available and being accepted for the Farmer’s Market. Previously held at Seton Medical Center, this year the market is moving to the City Hall parking lot at 305 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights. The market is slated to begin on Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. Call Gibbs at 254-953-5493 for more information.
The Activities Center will also have two activities for seniors. The first is another Parking Lot Bingo, to be held on April 19 at 1 p.m. at Harker Heights Community Park. Participants can enjoy playing bingo from the socially-distanced safety of their cars, and honk when one gets a Bingo.
The second activity comes in the form of a craft kit. Gibbs said April’s craft is stained glass window art, and, as always, everything needed to complete the craft is in the kit (paintbrush, paints, etc.). As supplies are limited, registration is required (ongoing now), and kits will be available for pickup on Monday, April 19. These can be picked up through the library’s drive-through window, or, Gibbs said, one can stay to do it in the large conference room at the Activities Center (while socially distancing, of course).
“I’ll be there to help,” Gibbs said. “(It’s) kind of like a little kit class.”
The use of the conference room will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on April 19.
Gibbs asks that those who plan to use the contactless pickup option give a day and time for that pickup when calling to register.
At the library, this month’s Get Crafty program featured pressed flower bookmarks (available to watch on the library’s Facebook page), and the upcoming virtual Fiber Frenzy program will be held on Friday, April 23. Reference librarian Christina Link said the program this month, “will honor Earth Day with an upcycling project. We will make treasure boxes out of old books.”
Next week is the Week of the Young Child, so be on the lookout for different programs and activities to drop on the library’s Facebook page.
Be sure to check the library’s Facebook page frequently, as library director Lisa Youngblood said there will be opportunities to register for in-person programs, such as the Military Child Education Coalition’s in-person storytime program (which will be held at the Heights library).
Finally, in a joint effort between the library, Activities Center, and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, on Saturday, April 25, from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be an in-person event, “The Spring Fun Day in the Park,” at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights. Youngblood said it will be, “Like Art in the Park. ... We’re really looking at art and nature together.”
Gibbs said of the free, family-friendly event, “We are planning to have art vendors, music, our pop-up activities trailer, and some other art activities and more.”
Youngblood said there will be some activities focused around gardening, and portions for children around the playground and garden areas.
“It’s going to be pretty eclectic,” Youngblood said.
Masks and social distancing are recommended for both vendors and event-goers.
Gibb said they are currently looking for art vendors for the event, so interested parties can contact her by phone at 254-953-5493, or by email at sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
For questions or more information about any of the programs and activities listed here, please contact Gibbs, or the library at 254-953-5491.
