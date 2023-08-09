A total of 500 students are going back to school with a new backpack full of school supplies, thanks to multiple organizations during an annual event hosted by the Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights.
“It’s a really meaningful event,” said Lillian Bruner, the marketing and engagement director for the Armed Services YMCA. “It shows exactly what we’re about, and everybody here — from the vendors and our community partners like USAA, Smile Doctors and Seton Medical Center.
“Everybody here is committed to making a difference in the lives of the families in the community. And you can see it; it’s evident in everything that they’re doing in there.”
The vendors and organizations that had a table in the gym offered free medical-related services, such as hearing exams and eye exams.
Those who visited all organizations got a free backpack full of school supplies.
Residents lucky enough to get their sons or daughters school supplies last weekend said it is a big help.
“I think it’s wonderful, especially for the parents who can’t afford it,” said Benita Fields, who brought her granddaughter, Alivia, to the event.
Alivia was so excited she woke her grandmother up early.
“She woke me up at 8:30 this morning,” said Benita, a Killeen resident. “When she wakes up, I have to wake up, and she was really excited about coming out here.”
Another family that received backpacks and was all smiles was the family of Amy Small, a Copperas Cove mother who brought two children to Saturday’s event.
Small said it was beneficial to visit the organizations in the gym.
“It’s really awesome because we’ve got a wealth of information today — resources that we can use down the line during the school year,” Small said. “It’s great to get these supplies; it’s definitely going to help.”
Backpacks had a variety of supplies including crayons, scissors, notebooks and folders.
In the parking lot of the YMCA, children bounced around on inflatable bungees, rode down a giant slide and took a twirl on a spinning ride.
An Army unit from Fort Cavazos also had a static display of two humvees, and the Harker Heights Fire Department had a static display of a fire truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.