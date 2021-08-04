Kids rode rides and parents prepared for a return to school at the Back to School Healthy Kids Day event at the Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights.
The event was an opportunity for parents to receive additional information for their children before sending them off to school, and as families ogled firefighters and rode carnival rides, Marketing Director for the Armed Services YMCA of Killeen Lillian Bruner said the event was a success.
“This is an opportunity for kids to have fun and to get checked up before they head back to school,” Bruner said.
Todd French was ecstatic about the event.
“We’re loving it so far,” French said, as he walked his daughter through the blanket slide line. “There are just a lot of people in the gym right now, so we’re having fun outside.”
French was referring to the over 100 parents and children that packed into the YMCA’s gym to get eye exams, receive medical information, get school swag and play with therapy dogs.
“There’s just so much to do here,” French said.
Booths lined the inside of the gym, as Advent-Health, KISD, Humana Insurance, and a host of other services and programs gave out school supplies and provided nutrition and health advice.
In one corner of the gym, a young boy learned how to dribble from a YMCA volunteer, while on the other side of the court a young girl sat patiently as she a volunteer painted her face.
Attendees also received bingo cards as they entered, which were stamped whenever they visited a booth. The first 500 attendees that completed their cards got a free backpack, courtesy of USAA.
“It’s very important for us to get people active and ready to move again after COVID,” Bruner said. “We want people to visit as many booths as possible, which is why we have bingo cards.”
8 year old Benjamin Fry was excited that he was only one stamp away from his new backpack.
“I’m only one stamp away from getting a backpack,” Fry said.
Bruner was glad that the event was so well supported.
“We’re very grateful to all of the different organizers and volunteers,” Bruner said.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
