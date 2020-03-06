It’s an exciting time to be at the Armed Services YMCA. With many of its winter programs still ongoing, and registration open for many others, March is going to be a month for people to either take advantage of their memberships, or to give the Y a try to see what family fun can be had.
REGISTRATIONS
First and foremost, registration for the YMCA’s Summer Camps opened on March 1, and from now until the end of the month, all registration fees are waived — a $30 savings. This summer’s theme is “Out of this World: A Summer Celebration of Space and Science,” and each week will see a different aspect of science to be explored.
From botany to zoology, food science to forensic science, kids ages 5 to 12 will not only learn, but have fun with the different activities and special events during each week of camp. Each week of camp costs $95 for members and $105 for non-members.
In addition to the weekly camps, summer will also bring several specialty camps. These include sports camps, cooking camps, and yes, Cake Wars will be back! The cost for each specialty camp varies, with different prices for members and non-members. Call the ASYMCA for more information on pricing and ages.
Registration is currently underway for the next “Little Theater.” This eight-week course is intended for children ages 6 to 13, where they will learn about costume and set design, as well as line memorization, and will conclude with a student-led performance that showcases all they have learned. Held in the Wellness Center Teaching Kitchen, the class will run from March 20 through May 15, and is held on Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m.
According to ASYMCA Child Watch director Jeanelle Walden, the theme this time around will be “Alice in Wonderland.” The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members for the entire two-month course.
Free Family Fridays is a new offering that is holding registration beginning March 15.
For family membership-holders only, this benefit will begin on April 3, and will allow parents to drop off children from 4 to 8 p.m. and to use that time for errands, dinner out, or just enjoying a little time to themselves. Space is limited, so preregistration is required.
Swimming lessons for Spring Session One begins on March 14 (Saturdays), March 16 (Mondays/Wednesdays), and March 17 (Tuesdays/Thursdays), so now is the time to register. Registration for Spring Session Two will begin on March 27 for members and March 30 for non-members. The cost for lessons is $35 for members and $65 for non-members.
CLASSES
“Tasty Tot” is still ongoing, teaching children ages 3 to 5 about healthy eating and how to make healthy snacks. Meeting every Monday from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Wellness Center Teaching Kitchen, the cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members per session.
“Little Chef” and “Junior Chef” are ongoing classes that teach children how to chop, slice, and dice while they learn culinary skills, vocabulary, and recipes. “Little Chef” class is for children ages 5 to 7, and is held on Tuesdays from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in the Wellness Center Teaching Kitchen.
“Junior Chef” class is for children ages 8 to 12, and is held on Thursdays with two different times to choose from, either 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. Both classes cost $10 for members and $15 for non-members per session.
“Youth Chef” class is a class is geared toward homeschooled children, and teaches all of the above skills and concepts to children ages 6 to 17. According to the new spring and summer program guide, it is held on Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Wellness Center Teaching Kitchen. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members per session.
“Cooking Club” sees adults making meals from beginning to end while getting tips and tricks from the instructor, and learning new recipes.
The class meets in the Teaching Kitchen on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a cost of $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
Lego Master Builders is a class for children ages 5 to 12, who will use over 5,000 Legos at their disposal to complete a number and variety of challenges to earn their own Lego set.
Held in the Wellness Center Teaching Kitchen every Monday from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members per session.
FITNESS
The ASYMCA is now offering one-on-one swim lessons. Marketing director Amanda Carlson said in an earlier interview, “We specialize from first-time swimmers to skilled swimmers. We cater it to your skill set.” Contact the Wellness Center for more information.
Carlson also said, “All of our fitness programs are now included with membership.
“Once the premium fitness classes came at an additional cost, but they are now rolled into membership.”
These include the new “Deep Water Aerobics” and “Mom Strong” classes; it does not include the “Anyone Can Run” or “My Y My Way” programs, nor does it include personal training.
There are other newer fitness programs, as well. Carlson said earlier, “We have cheerleading, tumbling and a program called HYPE — Homeschooled Youth Physical Education. Those are in addition to the sports we have on a consistent basis.”
Please call the ASYMCA Wellness Center at 254-690-9622 for more information about these or any other programs, or go to https://www.asymca.org/killeen-home and click on the link to download the new spring and summer program guide for a complete list of all programs offered.
