Marcus Harries, 48, lives in Nolanville, works in Temple.
What brought you to the area?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Marcus Harries, 48, lives in Nolanville, works in Temple.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought us to this area.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Mobile, Alabama.
Married, Kids?
Yes. I am married to Kysha and we have three children: Marcus Jr (27), Robert (25) and Zoe (11).
Do you have any siblings?
I have two brothers and one sister. I am the youngest.
Tell me about your parents.
My parents, Matthew and Lizzi Harries, are deceased.
What is your current job title?
I am the Logistics Supervisor at the VA in Temple.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is calmer than Killeen. In Harker Heights you do not have to deal with all the hassle and buses.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I wish we had a Waffle House. However, there isn’t anything I really dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
What community work do you do?
I am a part of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, a Mason and a Shriner. I do several different community activities with them.
What are some of your accomplishments?
I retired from the Army after 25 years of service. I retired as a CW4. I reached the highest you can go in the Masonic order at an early age; normally you don’t get nominated until later in life. I got nominated at 32.
I am a father of an autistic son. I managed to get him through high school graduation, college graduation and now he has a full-time job. He beat all the odds that were put against him.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
What was the last book that you read?
“48 Laws of Power.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself retired again.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.