Amelia Rabroker, 43, lives in Killeen, owns Tap Tap Art School in Harker Heights.
Where are you originally from?
I am originally from Waco.
What brought you to the area?
My husband is a Killeen firefighter for the past 20 years. I came out here to be with him when we got married.
How long did you work Killeen Independent School District?
I worked in the school district for 11 years before starting my own business.
How long have you been in business?
I have been in business for seven years.
Tell us about your family.
I am happily married to my wonderful husband, Tim. We have two children, Clayton, 20, and Cecilia, 9.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community. I love the diversity of the community. I feel like we really take care of each other. If you do not have extended family in the area due to the military etc., you have an extension here. We all depend on each other. Your friends become your family. It truly takes a village to raise a child.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
More of an arts vibe. The arts vibe it needs includes all the arts, artists and musicians. We really need to develop what is unique about us in this area through art.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at the foster home. I do a lot of things with the Educated Angels. I support a lot of nonprofits that support positive things, like cystic fibrosis, and the CASA. I like to be involved in projects that benefit the community. If I can give through Tap Tap, like donating the building, I will. I do art with the kids to raise money for cystic fibrosis. I give to the nonprofits through the arts. Any organization where I have the ability to help out, I will.
What us the last book that you read?
“The Four Agreements” by Don Ruiz.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
The best Greek spot, called Acropolis.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Ross.
What changes are coming to your business?
I have expansion coming, The new Tap Tap business will have a slightly different name and logo. We are so excited about the fountain we got from the old Putt Putt (golf course). It will be nice to add a piece of history to our remodeling of the school. I am also currently growing a pottery program.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself still at the school working. I would like to also have Home School Hybrids set up with facilitators really enhancing music and education. I would like to have some type of private school that is hybrid. I like my private school to be a place where academics are enhanced with art education. I want to be doing more with art therapy. In art therapy, I will be working with adults working through childhood trauma, I would like to be involved in there healing process.
