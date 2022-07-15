Valoneecia Tolbert, 42, lives in Austin works in Harker Heights at T. Ringgold Academy of Arts as an acting teacher.
What brought you to the area?
I came here to work with Toni Ringgold and her T. Ringold Academy of Arts. This place allows kids to see more characters perform that look like them. I teach the acting classes here. Some of my classes are virtual.
Married? Kids?
I am not married and I do not have any kids. However, I am a child at heart.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Austin.
Do you have any siblings?
I have an older half-sister named Renee and she has three daughters. I was pretty much raised as an only child, however. On my mom’s side, it is just my mom and me.
Tell me about your parents.
My parents are Antranetta and Horace Tolbert, and they live in Austin.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that the people are very friendly. It is a very open community.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I do not like the commute at this time but other than that, there isn’t really anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more theater in the community. Harker Heights needs more opportunities for children of color in theater.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
I do not really go out to eat much, I cook a lot of my own foods.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
What community work do you do?
I educate children on performing. Performance and public speaking when comes to our youth it is very important skill for them to learn at a early age. This skill teaches them critical thinking and empathy.
Public speaking is the number one fear next to death for most people. I say again, Having a child to have this skill early on is very important.
What is your favorite dish to make?
Lemon rosemary spatchcock chicken.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Man from Toronto.”
What was the last book that you read?
Tomi Adeyemi: “Children of Blood and Bone.”
What are you currently working on?
I am currently working on a show I created called “Tales of a Blurred Ballerina.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself running a solid production company and creating films.
